Rs 16 crore cyber fraud ring busted in Delhi, two dummy directors held

Delhi Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a major cyber fraud facilitation ring, arresting two dummy directors and uncovering Rs 16 crore in suspicious transactions funneled through a shell company in just eight days. The shell company’s bank account was linked to 336 complaints of cyber fraud across multiple states in the country, officers said.

Police said that the case was registered under sections 112, 317(2), and 317(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), after analysis of suspicious mule accounts flagged on National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre’s Samanvaya Portal.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami said suspicious data linked the account of Messit Tradex Pvt Ltd—at a national bank’s Bawana branch—to 336 fraud complaints across India, revealing its role in multi-layered money trails.