Rs 16 crore cyber fraud ring busted in Delhi, two dummy directors held

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Delhi Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a major cyber fraud facilitation ring, arresting two dummy directors and uncovering Rs 16 crore in suspicious transactions funneled through a shell company in just eight days. The shell company’s bank account was linked to 336 complaints of cyber fraud across multiple states in the country, officers said.
Police said that the case was registered under sections 112, 317(2), and 317(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), after analysis of suspicious mule accounts flagged on National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre’s Samanvaya Portal.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami said suspicious data linked the account of Messit Tradex Pvt Ltd—at a national bank’s Bawana branch—to 336 fraud complaints across India, revealing its role in multi-layered money trails.
The arrested accused were identified as Sonu Kumar and Aminder Singh, who acted as dummy directors of the shell firm, officers said.
Police said that the seized evidence includes bank records, digital trails mapping NCRP complaints, fake Know Your Customer (KYC) documents, and proof of remote account control.
The account handled Rs 16 crore amid mismatched business activity, connecting to more than 35 shell companies in a vast laundering web, officers said, adding that the hotspots included Pitampura and Rani Bagh in Northwest Delhi.
“The modus operandi targeted vulnerable people with job lures, installing them as directors while handlers seized control of mobiles, emails, net banking, and UPI. Funds from nationwide victims were received, layered, and dispatched to obscure trails, with nominal payouts to dummies unaware of operations,” an officer said. “Mule providers enable organized crime; we’ll dismantle them,” the officer added.
A team led by Inspector Govind Singh, Sub Inspector Damodar and Head Constable Sanjeet conducted technical surveillance, financial analysis, and raids to zero down on the accused and arrest them, officers said.
Avoid sharing accounts for commissions, directorships without checks, or KYC docs. Report fraud via 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in.
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