Delhi Police oppose Shahrukh Pathan’s bail plea in Maujpur firing incident

Opposing the bail plea of Shahrukh Pathan, who is accused of brandishing a pistol towards a head constable and firing 3-4 rounds of shots towards people during the protests which took place in Northeast Delhi in February 2020, the Delhi Police has said that he “has a family history of criminal cases” as his father has earlier been convicted in a drugs case.

“The accused has been keeping illegal arms and ammunition and has no remorse for his illegal act. His daring act of firing at a policeman and public shows that if released on bail, he can repeat such a criminal act,” said the police in response to Pathan’s bail application in the case registered against him at Jafrabad police station.

The FIR relates to the violence which broke out on February 24, 2020, at Maujpur Chowk during which certain people suffered injuries. A firing incident had also allegedly occurred there. The FIR pertaining to Pathan brandishing a pistol towards a head constable is different from the one in which Pathan is presently seeking bail.

Police have said that though three empty cartridges were recovered from the spot where he had fired from his pistol in the other case but “no bullet was recovered in the present case”. It has also said that Pathan did not cooperate with its investigation and did not reveal the identity of other protestors present with him at the time of the incident.

“The fear of being imprisoned for 10 years could lead the applicant to abscond,” said police in its reply, adding that he also can influence the family of witnesses “in active and passive way as he has family history of crime”.

Pathan, who had brandished the weapon at the road between Jafrabad Metro Station and Metro Chowk, was arrested on March 3 in 2020 from Shamli, Uttar Pradesh.