Delhi Police set up Kanwar Yatra registration system

In a first, the Delhi Police on Tuesday started a passenger registration system to make the upcoming Kanwar Yatra safer, taking into account the prevailing communal situation in and around the Capital. The registration process will start on July 14.

A spokesperson for the Delhi Police said that a databank would help in coordination among authorities to assist and facilitate the annual pilgrimage. The spokesperson also said that the pilgrims will be able to register themselves on the website “kavad.delhipolice.gov.in” through their mobile phones, and wished devotees a happy and safe journey.

DCP (PRO) Suman Nalwa also said that a databank would help in case of mishaps, taking the sensitive situation across the country into account. “A databank of devotees will help in providing facilities and identifying devotees in case of any mishaps. Registration is not mandatory,” said Nalwa.

“We are aware of all sensitive incidents across India and are alert. We will ensure smooth arrangements and security during this holy Sawan month and Kanwar Yatra.”