Delhi Police set up 11 panels to frame ‘action plan 2024’

The Delhi Police has formed 11 committees to work on future law and order management, crime prevention strategy, professional investigation, human resource management, data analysis, and public grievance management system in order to improve their performance by setting targets.

The decision to set targets was taken after Home Minister Amit Shah asked Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava to set five targets for each police station. “To tackle challenges, we will have to first understand them and, accordingly, bring changes in the way we function. Each police station of Delhi Police should set five targets for improvement and better performance by 2022, that is, when India completes 75 years of independence,” Shah had said at an event organised at the Delhi Police headquarters recently.

An order issued by Special CP (Headquarter) Sivagami Sundari Nanda states, “11 committees have been constituted to discuss and suggest plans to frame a ‘Delhi Police Action Plan 2024’. Each committee is headed by a Special CP, assisted by a JCP and Additional CP. The Special CP and JCP are required to co-opt other members from different ranks as per their expertise, domain, knowledge and utility. These co-opted members should be carefully chosen from the ranks of DCPs, ACPs, inspectors and sub-inspectors. The respective committees will initiate the work and submit the first detailed draft report by March 10. Brief outlines of the mandates for each committee has been prepared for making an action on each topic, and to come up with quantifiable and achievable targets in two phases — January 19 to August 15 this year, and August 15,2021 to January 1, 2024.”

Nanda said one of the notable shortcomings of Delhi Police for policy making is lack of data analysis. “A large amount of data is available for Central Police Control Room, Crime Branch, police stations, establishments, which if scientifically analysed can really help in policy making. The support systems to an investigation officer should be on the lines normally available to an FBI agent, who is assisted by forensics, legal research, dog squad and data. Automation of Delhi Police system requires robust technical support cadre. Exclusive satellite space for future policing may be explored,” stated Nanda.

Explaining the possibilities of the committee for future law and order management, headed by Special CP Satish Golcha, Nanda stated, “Current law and order trends demand a re-thinking of existing systems of law and order management. Police require advanced training and equipment, including specially trained units for handling law and order problems on the ground. A critical examination is to be done of the existing law and order management system and quantifiable and achievable improvement suggested.”

For crime prevention strategy, Nanda stated, “With the mission to provide a sense of security to residents of Delhi, crime management is essential as the complexities of current societies and technology will continue to generate faster and newer crimes. A critical examination and revival of CMAPS (Crime Mapping Analytics and Predictive System) for real-time mapping of crimes and predictive analysis for better prevention and control of crimes should be done. Shortcomings in the current system of crime prevention management are to be critically evaluated, special emphasis should be made on crime against women and its prevention.”