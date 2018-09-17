Delhi Police set to file chargesheet in Rajesh Bharti encounter case

Four pistols and one revolver were recovered from the spot, of which only two are licensed, as per the chargesheet. Four pistols and one revolver were recovered from the spot, of which only two are licensed, as per the chargesheet.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has prepared a chargesheet in the encounter of Delhi’s most wanted gangster Rajesh Bharti, and his three accomplices, who were gunned down by the Special Cell in Fatehpur Beri in June.

With the arrest of three persons in connection with the case, police are likely to submit the chargesheet on Monday. The three arrested accused have been identified as Arvind, Kapil and Anuj alias Dhila.

Sources said Arvind has been charged for allegedly giving a pistol to Bharti, while Kapil and Anuj have been charged for allegedly opening fire at police personnel. According to police, the statements of over 100 persons, including a police team from Northern Range of Special Cell, who were involved in the encounter, were recorded during the investigation.

On June 9, Bharti and his associates Sandeep Vidroh, Umesh and Viresh Rana were shot by a team of Northern Range of Special Cell at Fatehpur Beri.

During the exchange of fire, six policemen had also received injuries.

Police sources said that Bharti and his associates had met at one Sanjit Choudhary’s farmhouse in Fatehpur Beri. When they came out of the farmhouse in a car, officials of the Special Cell blocked their way and firing ensued.

According to the chargesheet, when the police party signalled at them to stop, the accused started firing at them.

Four pistols and one revolver were recovered from the spot, of which only two are licensed, as per the chargesheet.

Bharti was named in an incidents of carjacking in Vasant Kunj and Dwarka, besides about 25 cases of murder, extortion, kidnapping and attempt to murder in Delhi, Haryana and Jaipur.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App