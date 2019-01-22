Delhi: Police seize 100 kg ration, food dept officials under scanner

Delhi Police are probing the role of officials of the food and supplies department (FSD) after a privately owned mini-truck was seized with 100 kg of foodgrain, which was being illegally supplied to shopkeepers in Nangloi.

According to police, Rishi Kumar, a local ward president of the Aam Aadmi Party, received information on January 17 that foodgrain was being supplied to some shopkeepers illegally. “My friend and I went to Hiran Kudna, where they were transferring bags of foodgrain from one truck to another. We started recording them, but they caught us and started beating us. They took us to their godown and held us hostage,” he claimed.

“They also forced us to ‘confess’ before a camera that we had been beaten up because we were caught stealing foodgrain from their godown. We were later released and went to a nearby hospital, from where we informed our other party workers,” he claimed.

Kumar said he fractured his right hand and also received stitches. He filed a police complaint, following which a case was registered under IPC sections 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons).

A PCR call was made and police, along with Jitendra Kumar Pandit, the FSD’s area inspector, went to Hiran Kudna, where they intercepted one mini-truck, but the driver escaped. Another truck managed to get away as well.

“On checking, police recovered two gunny bags with 50 kg wheat and 50 kg rice. Senior FSD officials were contacted and a complaint was filed by Pandit,” an officer said, adding that a case has been registered under sections of the Essential Commodities Act.

Police said they are probing the possibility of connivance of FSD officials since private vehicles are not authorised to enter their godowns. “Initial investigation revealed they were illegally supplying foodgrain to shopkeepers in Nangloi at half the price,” an officer said.

DCP (outer district) Seju P Kuruvilla said, “We have registered FIRs… We have also identified the drivers and are conducting raids to nab them.”

When contacted, commissioner of the food and supplies department Mohanjeet Singh said, “We have lodged an FIR and are waiting for the police investigation report… We have asked the special commissioner to probe the role our officers.”