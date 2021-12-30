Delhi Police sees first Omicron case, DCP rank officer tests positive after returning from UK with extradited accused

A senior police officer, who had gone to London to extradite an alleged international drug supplier, has tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus days after returning to India. The DCP rank officer and two others who had accompanied him have been asked to remain on home quarantine.

An extradition request against Harvinder Singh alias Balli, convicted of smuggling the narcotic drug Meow Meow to India, was sent to the UK in 2020. Singh is a resident of Southall, United Kingdom. Based on the extradition request, he was arrested by the UK Police in February and the trial was concluded at Westminster court in London, where he was convicted. Singh also put forward his consent for extradition to India.

“A team of three members — deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Ingit Pratap Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Rahul Vikram and inspector Anuj Kumar — was formed by Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana and sent to London to take the physical custody of the accused Harvinder Singh. On December 24, they returned to IGI Airport in Delhi and Singh was formally arrested,” said deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Rajeev Ranjan.

“Due to strict Covid norms, the accused and the entire team had to undergo Covid screening tests at Heathrow airport in London Delhi airport. After completion of his mandatory quarantine period, accused Singh would be taken on police remand from Tihar Jail,” he said.

The police said all three officers went for home quarantine and DCP Ingit later complained of fever. He was tested again and diagnosed with Covid-19. Later it was confirmed that it was the Omicron variant that he was infected with, said the police.

Amid a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases due to the new variant Omicron, Asthana has revised the standard operating procedure (SOP) on health welfare for police personnel and mandated that an officer of the rank of inspector and above personally visit the hospitalised personnel or their kin regularly.

To handle the possible crisis of shortage of oxygen cylinders, they have already got 100 oxygen cylinders along with the oxygen concentrators with every bed in their two Covid health centres – Rohini and Shahdara.

Special CP (welfare) Shalini Singh held a meeting with all district and unit heads and other stakeholders on Wednesday to check the overall preparedness in the wake of a community spread of Omicron.

She stressed the strict adherence to the revised SOP issued recently by the Delhi Police commissioner. “The revised SOP is more elaborate and covers the complete wellbeing of our personnel suffering from any disease and admitted in hospitals for medical treatment. The DCPs and unit heads have been designated nodal health officers. The nodal health officers will ensure that an officer of the rank of inspector or above should personally meet the hospitalised personnel or their kin, regularly till she or he gets fit. In case of outstation cases, video-conferencing with the ailing or their family members be ensured with regular feedback on the health of the ailing personnel,” a senior police officer said, adding that all the eight wellness centres and two Covid care centres at Rohini and Shahdara will be activated for any medical emergency within 48 hours.