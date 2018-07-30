Delhi Police seek medical opinion to link Bharti gang with attack on doctor

Dr Hans U Nagar was shot at in his Fatehpur Beri farmhouse. Dr Hans U Nagar was shot at in his Fatehpur Beri farmhouse.

Continuing its probe into the role of the Rajesh Bharti gang in the attack on orthopaedic surgeon Dr Hans Nagar in April, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has sought medical opinion from AIIMS on the autopsy of four gang members — who were killed in a Special Cell encounter on June 10 in Fatehpur Beri. Police want to establish if some of the wounds on their bodies can be dated to the April attack.

On April 28, Dr Nagar was attacked in his Fatehpur Beri farmhouse by unknown assailants, and alleged that it was orchestrated by his younger brother over a property dispute.

The doctor told police that he had fired at the assailants, leaving two injured. “We are trying to establish if the two men that Nagar injured are the same who were gunned down during the encounter… on the basis of their medical history, blood samples collected and post-mortem reports,” said a police officer.

A team of doctors from AIIMS had conducted the autopsy of the four men — Rajesh Bharti, Sanjeev Vidrohi, Umesh alias Don, Veerash Rana. The report said the dead had received multiple bullet injuries.

The opinion report, formed by the same team of doctors, will be out in a week, said a police officer.

A police officer told The Indian Express that “if the opinion report suggests that the gang members were injured when they attacked the doctor, we can establish their role in that case”.

The Crime Branch is also investigating the role of a man called Nasir, whose passport was found in the car used by the Bharti gang on June 10. Police said his name surfaced in the FIR filed by Nagar.

“The encounter took place 500 metres away from Nagar’s farmhouse. Nasir was not in the car. We have questioned him, but he has denied any role in the attack on Nagar, or being associated with the gang,” said a police officer.

