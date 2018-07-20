Delhi Police seek Forest Dept expertise in tree-felling case

An activist had filed a complaint, alleging that contractors cut a tree in Netaji Nagar despite the HC stay order. An activist had filed a complaint, alleging that contractors cut a tree in Netaji Nagar despite the HC stay order.

To aid its investigation in a case of alleged felling of a tree in Sarojini Nagar — despite the Delhi High Court issuing a stay on the same — the Delhi Police has written to the Forest Department requesting the appointment of an “expert” to ascertain when the tree was cut.

The probe is being carried out by police following a complaint lodged by an activist, alleging that contractors cut a tree in Netaji Nagar despite the HC order.

“We have asked them to attach an expert with our investigators. An expert can study the tree and the branches that were allegedly cut… and whether it was cut before or after the court order,” said a police officer, adding that “it is a scientific method”.

Confirming that the letter was sent a few days ago, another officer said police can only register a case under relevant sections of contempt of court after it is established that the tree was cut post the HC order. “We are awaiting a response to the letter,” added the officer.

Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain said the department has not received the letter so far. On June 25, the High Court had issued a stay on felling of trees till July 4, including cutting trees for the redevelopment of seven south Delhi colonies, and asked if it had been “approved by the green tribunal”.

The project is being carried out by the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) Limited, which had told the court that no more trees will be cut till July 4.

In the complaint lodged on June 26 at Sarojini Nagar police station, the complainant said he had witnessed the cutting of trees first hand, and has kept the chopped branches as evidence. He called for strict action against the NBCC, its officials and staff for this violation.

Hussain had also written to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, directing him to register an FIR in the matter.

Following the complaint, a team from the forest department had visited the spot and told police that the tree was cut, but they could not ascertain when it was felled.

