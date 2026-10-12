Any peaceful protest in areas where Section 163 is not in force will be allowed, say police

The Delhi Police will continue to assess the law and order situation before acting against gatherings in areas where prohibitory orders are in force, a senior officer said on Sunday, following the Supreme Court’s ruling setting limits on detentions in areas where prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is not in force.

Section 163 of BNSS empowers authorities to issue orders to prevent potential disturbances.

“We are allowing people to move and, even in areas where Section 163 of the BNSS is in force, we let people operate peacefully. But, as the Supreme Court said, we take cognisance of the law and order situation and then act accordingly. Any peaceful protest in areas where Section 163 is not in force will be allowed,” the officer said.