scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Most read

Delhi Police scan almost 2,000 CCTVs to arrest 3 men for ‘cow slaughter’

According to police, a cow carcass was found on May 16 at a vacant plot in Ranhola in Outer Delhi. Locals gathered outside and complained to police. Four days later, police found the remains of a cow at another plot.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
May 27, 2021 1:09:09 am
Police said Asif (36), his brother Mohnish (24), and their cousin Naeem (20) were arrested from Jamia Nagar Tuesday. They were carrying a curfew pass from APMC, Azadpur Mandi, which helped them cross pickets and borders with ease, said police.

The Delhi Police has arrested three men for alleged cow slaughter in Outer Delhi, with officials saying the accused carried a reward of Rs 50,000 each.

Police said Asif (36), his brother Mohnish (24), and their cousin Naeem (20) were arrested from Jamia Nagar Tuesday. They were carrying a curfew pass from APMC, Azadpur Mandi, which helped them cross pickets and borders with ease, said police.

According to police, a cow carcass was found on May 16 at a vacant plot in Ranhola in Outer Delhi. Locals gathered outside and complained to police. Four days later, police found the remains of a cow at another plot.

Click here for more

Parvinder Singh, DCP (Outer), said his teams inspected the spot and found the same people were allegedly involved. “Over a week, footage from 600 CCTVs was analysed. Our teams were able to find the vehicle used in the offence. Teams tracked 1,350 CCTVs to trace the route taken by the vehicle. We found that the accused were in Jamia Nagar and questioned more than 110 suspects from Delhi and UP. The accused were arrested from Batla House in Jamia Nagar,” said DCP Singh.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 26: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x