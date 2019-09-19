Delhi Police scan 500 CCTVs to solve robbery at gunpoint

At least 500 clips from CCTV cameras were examined to zero in on two men, who eventually led police to the seven men accused of robbing a jeweller on gunpoint outside his house in Mukherjee Nagar on September 7. All seven accused, including a minor, were nabbed Wednesday.

The incident took place when Mahender Pal Narang was leaving for home from his shop. “When he reached the entrance, two men approached him and one of them fired a gunshot in the air. The other one tried to snatch his bag, but when he resisted, one of the accused shot at him, injuring his shoulder. Narang ran after the men, but they got on a bike and fled,” said DCP (North West) Vijayanta Arya.

Narang claimed the bag had Rs 5 lakh and 450 gram gold, as well as 1,600 US dollars, as he was to travel to the US that night.

According to police, CCTV footage spanned entry and exit points of Mukherjee Nagar, the Hudson Lane market and cramped lanes of Indira Vikas Colony. “CCTV footage from his shop to his home was examined and suspicious movement of two men outside Narang’s shop was noticed. During questioning, the accused revealed that two men hovered outside the shop and kept a tab on Narang’s movement. They informed the accused men that he had left for home… they were all in touch,” said Arya.

The accused have been identified as Raj Kumar Sihag, a PG owner in Mukherjee Nagar whose business collapsed last year; Parveen Sheoran from Sonepat; Vikash Narwal from Hisar; Ranjeet Singh, an aspiring photographer from Patiala; Ajeet Sehrawat, who is wanted in an attempt to murder case in Haryana;and Vishal Rao from Maharashtra. Around 1,600 US dollars, a Titan wristwatch and four illegal firearms were recovered from the accused, said police.

Arya said Sihag also led a robbery in Parmanand Colony on August 26 with a similar modus operandi. “At least Rs 11 lakh was robbed from businessman Satish Kheda,” said Arya.