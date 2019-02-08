Delhi: Police say arrested accused, kin claim caught him first

Over 12 hours after his sister Madhuri Devi (45) was stabbed to death, Nilambar Kumar Mishra was on his way to meet district police officers when he spotted the accused, Shyam Yadav (27), outside a shop.

“This was around 9-9.30 am on Thursday, at Nangloi’s Laxmi Park. Yadav saw me and started running. Devi’s son and I chased him and caught him. People gathered around us, and we called police,” claimed Mishra.

Later in the evening, however, the Delhi Police sent a press release about the “remarkable job done by the staff of Nangloi police station” after “working out the case of the woman’s murder in less than 24 hours”.

The press note sent by Additional DCP (Outer) Rajendra Singh Sagar said the accused was arrested by a team of five officers, under the supervision of ACP (Nangloi) Aalap Patel.

Sagar said the “team searched for accused within the area, at major railway stations and bus stands but he was not traceable. Later, a team member got secret information about the accused and a raid was conducted at Shiv Park in Nangloi, where the accused was found. He was planning to leave Delhi within the next 10 minutes.”

Asked about the victim’s brother’s claims of “catching the accused Thursday morning,” Sagar said: “We used the ‘eyes and ears scheme’ of the police… which helped. The accused’s photo was also circulated that very night… Maybe the brother of the victim was also there, but I can’t be too sure.”

According to Sagar, an FIR in the matter was filed after the statement of the victim’s daughter, Sapna, was recorded.

“She stated that one Shyam, whose whereabouts are not known to her, murdered her mother in front of her,” said the press note. The victim’s daughter is 12 years old and is a Class IV student.

Devi is survived by her husband, Jatashankar Jha, a daily wage labourer, and five children — three daughters aged 22, 17 and 12 years, and two sons, aged 16 and eight years.