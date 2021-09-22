Delhi: Police arrest 3 men who stabbed old man in robbery bid at Sarita Vihar

The Delhi police have arrested three men who allegedly stabbed an old man when he resisted a robbery bid in Southeast Delhi’s Sarita Vihar. Two of the accused were chased and caught by the police team minutes after the incident took place on Monday.

The accused are involved in over six cases of attempt to murder, robbery and theft.

According to the police, on Monday around 8 pm, a man named Md Shams (65) and his brother were walking near Jasola village when four persons waylaid them, tried snatching their phone and threatened them with a knife. When the victims resisted the robbery, the accused stabbed Shams and snatched his mobile phone.

The accused tried to flee on their bike but it failed to start. Meanwhile, the victims started screaming “chor chor” and cried for help.

“We had over 8-9 police personnel on patrolling duty near Saket and one of them heard the victims screaming. Our team immediately responded and rushed to the spot. A few personnel attended to Shams and shifted him to a hospital and others chased the accused. We managed to catch two men,” said RP Meena, DCP (Southeast).

The accused were identified as Hussain Ahmed (26) and Altaf Ansari (19) and were caught with a knife and stolen phone. While Ahmed worked as a TSR driver and is involved in cases of attempted murder and robbery, Ansari didn’t have a job and worked under Ahmed. The men were interrogated and one of other associate Sultan Ahmed (26) was also arrested.

The victim is undergoing treatment and is stable, said the police.