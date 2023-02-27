Delhi Police yet to release MP Sanjay Singh, minister Gopal Rai and other leaders, claims AAP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi minister Gopal Rai, allegedly remained in the Fatehpur Beri police station Monday morning, even as the Delhi Police said they had been released.

The leaders and party workers Sunday marched towards the Central Bureau of Investigation headquarters to protest against the BJP and the agency for arresting Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Sunday night in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.

AAP leaders alleged that they had not been released. “Gopal Rai, Sanjay Singh, Rohit Mehraulia, Ritu Raj and several other councillors are here. We have been here since yesterday but they are not releasing us. The police are lying and have kept us, including minister Gopal Rai, all night for protesting. Why would we stay here in detention when we have to attend the protest at the BJP headquarters? “The BJP’s police arrest people for protesting… they (police) have locked the gate from outside,” said AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha, who was also detained.

On Sunday, the Delhi Police imposed Section 144 of CrPC in South Delhi to maintain law and order. Around noon, the protesters clashed with the police and over 50 party leaders and workers were detained and taken to Fatehpur Beri police station.

The detainees included 42 men and eight women. MP Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai MLA Rohit Kumar Mehraulia, MLA Dinesh Mohnia, MLA Kuldeep Singh and ex-MLA Sarita Singh were amongst them. Around 5-6 pm, all the women and six or seven other protesters were released.

DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary said none of the leaders or protesters was arrested. “They are being released,” she said.