Delhi known for harmony, will improve police image: New CP Sachidanand Shrivastava

Outgoing police chief Amulya Patnaik (L) with S N Shrivastava, who took additional charge as Delhi Police Commissioner. (Express photo) Outgoing police chief Amulya Patnaik (L) with S N Shrivastava, who took additional charge as Delhi Police Commissioner. (Express photo)

“We would continue working diligently and that would improve the image of Delhi Police,” said Sachidanand Shrivastava, a 1985-batch AGMUT cadre officer, Saturday after taking additional charge of the post of Delhi Police Commissioner following Amulya Patnaik’s retirement.

Shrivastava told The Sunday Express his priority is to restore peace and ensure communal harmony in the national capital.

He said the Delhi Police has started a massive outreach programme and senior officers have been meeting and speaking with people from every community to build confidence among them. “As of now, the priority is that the citizens should be secure and safe. It has been the tradition of the city that people of every section and religion live together in harmony and help each other in good as well as bad times. Apart from that, there are other things that need to be done in due course,” he said.

To change their public image, Shrivastava said the attitude of all police personnel should be helpful towards people. “That would set things straight,” he said.

After taking charge, Shrivastava held a meeting with all officers, and later met Special CPs, Joint CPs and Additional CPs. All DCPs have been asked to come Sunday afternoon for a meeting.

In the evening, the following broadcast message was sent by Shrivastava to all police personnel: “Today I am feeling proud after becoming Chief of Delhi Police. I was recognised by Delhi Police when I was on deputation, that’s why it was directly connected with me despite the roller-coaster ride. I invite all of you to pledge that we will work diligently to take Delhi Police to new heights. I want all of you to take pledge that we shall work diligently. Further, the Delhi Police department belongs to everyone and it is like a family to me. As head of the family, I expect everyone to come forward and help each other. I promise I shall always be there in every difficulty and fulfill every need that any police personnel has.”

In his message, Shrivastava said the head of police cannot succeed without cooperation from his colleagues. He said he respected their views and asked them to be part of the decision-making process.

“It is my prime duty to stand by everyone in the department. You all are well-accomplished and well-experienced individuals. I believe all of you are aware of how to complete your duties. I believe you all are capable of doing the day-to-day routine work without awaiting instruction of your superior. I hope you will use your skills to fulfill your duties, and your superiors will guide you whenever needed. Police department shall endeavour to fulfill its duties to the best of its efforts. History stands witness to the outstanding performance of the police department, and I hope that Delhi Police will improve its image by working hard and diligently. Earning fame is not a matter of a few days, it can be earned only after a long period of time with dedication. Despite these efforts, sometimes favourable results do not come, but the respect and fame you have earned in society will help you to progress even in adverse times,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Amulya Patnaik paid tribute to Head Constable Ratan Lal, who died during the recent violence, at his farewell parade at New Police Lines, Kingsway Camp. In his speech, Patnaik said he was deeply pained by Lal’s death, and that police personnel never hesitate to sacrifice their lives in the line of duty.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.