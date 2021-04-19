Delhi Police rushes to help 80-year-old Covid patient, gets him admitted to hospital

Policemen rushed to the house of the old man after his daughter had called for help. (Representational Photo)

From helping people get through lockdowns to saving lives of Covid-19 patients, cops have always risen to the occasion when it comes to the country fighting the novel coronavirus.

The latest example of this was seen in Delhi on Monday.

Hours after the daughter of an 80-year-old man suffering from Covid-19 called the cops to help her take her father to a hospital, Delhi Police got him admitted to RML Hospital.

The man had put up a note outside his house in Rajinder Nagar saying his body should be handed over to the police after his death.

DCP (central district) Jasmeet Singh said they received a call from the daughter of a former central government employee at around 9.15 am. She said her father was having serious health issues and is suffering from fever for the last few days. “The aged man retired from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. His wife stays with his daughter, and he has a tenant who is a civil services aspirant,” the senior police officer said.

She informed the police that she was unable to help her father because he has contracted the coronavirus.

“We rushed to his house and found that there was a note outside where he had mentioned that after his death, his body should be handed over to the police and family members should be informed via calls,” Constable Rajuram, who attended to the old man, said.

He added that an ambulance was called and the patient was taken to the hospital. “He had some symptoms and was taken to RML Hospital where I spent three hours with him after taking due precautions. He was admitted and I informed his daughter and later returned to my post,” the constable informed.