Delhi: Family of robbery accused claims police staged dogfight at their home

The family of a man accused in a robbery case has alleged that a group of policemen barged into their home after breaking the door and unleashed a pitbull on their pet dog, who died of injuries. The family also alleged that the personnel “insulted the modesty” of the man’s mother and wife. Police denied the allegations.

The alleged incident took place last week on December 7. The family alleged that personnel from Begampur police station came to their house with a pitbull and unleashed the dog on their pet because it barked at them.

A video was uploaded online, which purportedly shows a woman pleading for the dog and a group of personnel hurling abuses.

The matter came to light when the robbery accused was produced before a duty magistrate in connection with the robbery case two days later. He also alleged before the court that he was beaten up in police custody.

A complaint filed by the family members states: “10-12 policemen and locals entered our house. They broke the door and started beating us. Our dog barked at them because they are unknown people. They got angry and hit him. One of them brought a pitbull and staged a fight. My dog died because of it… they took its body and dumped it.” They also alleged that the personnel had “insulted the modesty” of the man’s mother and wife.

Observing that there are “wounds” and “swelling” on the man’s arms, legs and abdomen, the court order read: “This is a clear case of custodial violence.” The Metropolitan Magistrate has also sought a report from the Joint Commissioner of Police (Northern Range).

Delhi Police denied the allegations and said a vigilance inquiry has been initiated. “The team was investigating a robbery of Rs 2.5 lakh cash that took place in November. The accused was identified with the help of CCTVs. We went to his house to apprehend him but he locked himself inside. Despite making repeated requests, he refused to listen to us. The police team had to break open the door. The dog attacked the team following his owner’s instructions. Meanwhile, a pitbull, the dog of a bystander, got inside the house and started fighting their dog,” claimed a senior police officer.

Police said they caught the man with Rs 92,000 cash and added that he is involved in 10 cases of robbery. “Police don’t have a pitbull, a local brought the dog. We didn’t instigate any fight. The accused had to be dragged because he was evading arrest,” said the officer.