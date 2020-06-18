Four involved in over 100 snatching cases arrested: Delhi police

The accused started targeting people in Northwest Delhi, North Delhi, and Rohini district last year. (Representational Image) The accused started targeting people in Northwest Delhi, North Delhi, and Rohini district last year. (Representational Image)

The Delhi Police arrested four men who were allegedly involved in more than 100 cases of snatching in the national capital, the police said. The accused identified as Sachin (22), Rajesh (22), Shivam (19), and Md Amir (28), were arrested by the Northwest district police on Tuesday.

The police said that three of them, Sachin, Rajesh, and Shivam, would roam on their bikes and snatch phones and bags from people on the streets. They would then sell the stolen items to Md Amir, who worked at a phone repair shop.

The accused started targeting people in Northwest Delhi, North Delhi, and Rohini district last year.

On June 10, the police received a complaint from a woman who said that her handbag was snatched by two bike-borne men near Shalimar Bagh. “The woman was with her husband. He was parking their car outside the house and she had stepped out of the car. The men approached her and snatched her bag,” said the police.

Vijayanta Arya, DCP (Northwest) said that the investigating team analysed CCTV footage from the area and identified Sachin. He is a history-sheeter and was arrested by the police from his house. Sachin confessed to his crime and told the police about his associates. The police then arrested Rajesh, who was involved in more than nine cases of robbery and violence. The other two men were also arrested.

During further investigation, the police found that the men were involved in more than 115 snatching and robbery cases.

“We have seized more than 85 phones and 14 handbags, along with hundred different mobile parts,” said DCP Arya.

