Delhi Police tie-up with designer Ritu Beri, launch merchandise

The Delhi Police have launched a branded merchandise line in association with designer Ritu Beri on the occasion of the First Commissionerate Day Parade, which took place Monday. A spokesperson for the Delhi Police said that the line included apparel, handbags, backpacks, duffel bags, purses, wallets, belts, caps, cufflinks, keychains, and other fashion accessories.

The spokesperson added that the product range was launched at the parade venue at New Police Lines by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Saxena and Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana.

Ritu Beri also spoke at the occasion, explaining that the inspiration behind the merchandise was the service of the Delhi Police. She said, “The merchandise is inspired by the unflinching spirit of Delhi Police personnel who defy extreme conditions while giving various services to citizens. The best quality merchandise with the department’s logo and messages have been created after deep research, keeping in mind the global trends, duties and responsibilities of police, and public expectations.”

A Delhi Police spokesperson also noted the appeal of such merchandise amongst young consumers. “A branded range of merchandise forms a strong connection with its consumers, evoking admiration and aspiration amongst youngsters,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson also added that the merchandise would create a positive connection with citizens along with a real association with the Delhi Police.