Delhi police reunite minor with husband, arrest man who ‘raped’ her on pretext of job

A minor, who came to Delhi from Aligarh with her husband, was raped allegedly by a man who promised to find jobs for them, said police. Police said the minor and her 19-year-old husband were on their way to the capital when they met the accused, Chhote Lal (23), on the train. “Lal posed as a contractor and asked them to come along with him. They went to his flat in Ghaziabad, where they spent the night,” a senior police officer said.

The minor alleged that the next morning, Lal got her husband a job with a carpenter. “After a few hours, he returned and offered her a job. She accepted… he asked her to come with him to meet some people. However, he took her to Shakurbasti where he allegedly raped her after threatening to kill her husband,” the officer said.

Initial investigation revealed that the accused abandoned the minor in west Delhi on September 10, and fled after formatting the data on her phone. Using technical surveillance, police traced his location and arrested him on Wednesday night.

Police said the matter came to light when the minor was found roaming alone in the area by a passerby, who then made a PCR call. “She narrated her ordeal to a woman police personnel. She also told police she did not remember where the accused took her and her husband, nor did she remember his phone number,” the officer said.

Police had to look into her call detail records to trace her husband’s phone number and location. “The investigation officer learnt that her husband had left for Aligarh assuming that the minor had eloped with Lal. Police then called him and reunited the minor with her husband,” the officer added.

The CDR from the minor’s phone also helped police trace Lal, who went to several places in UP and Haryana after the alleged incident. “He tried to evade arrest, but he was finally arrested on Wednesday night from Nangloi,” the officer said.

