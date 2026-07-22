On huge Parliament march crackdown, High Court seeks Delhi Police response

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi police to respond the allegations of brutalities against protestors during the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march on July 20, organised by the Cockroach Janta Party.
The high court also directed for the preservation of all footage and records for a thorough investigation into the allegations.
The Delhi High Court refused to accept the Delhi police’s submission that aggrieved and injured protesters can individually pursue action against alleged brutalities and excessive force used by the police on July 20 against protesters.
A Division Bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, hearing two public interest litigations alleging excessive force used against protesters, also directed that all police records and footages, as prescribed under existing standard operating procedure (SOP), be preserved.
While Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the Delhi Police, opposed the PILs, arguing that they do not merit being entertained. Raju said that aggrieved or injured persons have the remedy of approaching the police or magistrate first, but the court did not agree with this suggestion.
Chief Justice Upadhyaya, addressing ASG Raju, said, “Two to three questions to you. Is it a case of some isolated individual incidents? Perhaps no. Two, if it was an unlawful assembly as you say, subject to further submissions and records, there is a law on how to deal with it. There is a Supreme Court judgment (that prescribes circumstances and extent of use of force by the police). If these issues are being raised in this PIL, how can you say every individual should go and lodge an FIR? Was it an isolated incident, you would have been correct then in approaching the magistrate and police station or lodge a private complaint, but this is not such an incident as is being asserted. We are not saying they are correct. Therefore, we will only ask you to file your responses.”
A third PIL, seeking an independent inquiry into the “wrongful confinement” of Sonam Wangchuk and others on July 18 was dismissed by Delhi HC, noting that the issue had already been addressed by the court in a petition by Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali Angmo, to her satisfaction. Wangchuk was forcibly removed from the protest site by Delhi police and taken to the Safdarjung Hospital.
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Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court rejected a lawyer’s attempt to raise the ongoing Delhi protests over alleged NEET paper leaks, with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant telling him not to waste the court’s time and refusing to watch videos of the demonstrations.
“Don’t waste our time and your time. Your time is more valuable than ours,” said CJI Kant.
Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court
Professional Profile
Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express.
Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare).
Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others.
She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020.
With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles:
High-Profile Case Coverage
She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy.
Signature Style
Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system.
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