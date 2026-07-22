On huge Parliament march crackdown, High Court seeks Delhi Police response

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi police to respond the allegations of brutalities against protestors during the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march on July 20, organised by the Cockroach Janta Party.

The high court also directed for the preservation of all footage and records for a thorough investigation into the allegations.

The Delhi High Court refused to accept the Delhi police’s submission that aggrieved and injured protesters can individually pursue action against alleged brutalities and excessive force used by the police on July 20 against protesters.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, hearing two public interest litigations alleging excessive force used against protesters, also directed that all police records and footages, as prescribed under existing standard operating procedure (SOP), be preserved.