Delhi Police resolve road accident case in 10 days, kin get compensation

The family of a Delhi Police constable, who was mowed down by a car in May, received compensation of Rs 32 lakh within 10 days of the incident.

Citing the case, the Delhi Police on Sunday claimed they are the first in the country to resolve a road accident case within 10 days of the incident by filing a Fast Detailed Accident Report (FDAR) and offering compensation to the victim’s family.

The FDAR is filed in case of death in motor accidents. The scheme was re-launched this May to help families of victims. Usually, motor accident cases take up to months to be investigated, and insurance companies take longer to provide compensation. To ease the process, a deadline of 10 days is set to help families.

On the day the scheme was re-launched, a 57-year-old constable was killed allegedly by a speeding Honda CRV car in Vasant Vihar. Police said the victim, Munshi Lal, was on picket duty when the incident took place.

The case was treated as a ‘pilot project’ as this is the first in the country where compensation was given to the family in 10 days, said police.

Special CP (Western Zone) Sanjay Singh said he is part of the implementation committee in the pilot project. He tweeted, “For the 1st time in history, a road accident compensation case was resolved within 10 days & Munshi Lal’s family received a compensation of Rs 32 lakh through the Fast DAR scheme… We along with Delhi HC and DSLSA, insurance companies and others are ensuring that the procedure for settling the claims of victims of road accidents becomes hassle-free, expeditious & just.”