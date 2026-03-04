Delhi Police reshuffle: 50 IPS, 20 DANIPS officers transferred; Tihar gets new DG

Among other key postings, Sudhanshu Verma has been appointed as DCP (Security-PM), Sandeep Gupta as DCP (Traffic), Vineet Kumar as DCP (Tech and PI) and Sumit Kumar Jha as DCP (CP's Secretariat-Crime).

The Delhi Police on Tuesday witnessed a major reshuffle with 50 IPS (Indian Police Service) and 20 DANIPS ((Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli Police Service) officers transferred across various units and districts in the Capital. Delhi Prisons (Tihar) also got a new Director General (DG) after the post had remained vacant since January 31.

According to an order issued by the L-G office, of the 15 police districts, 9 have got new deputy commissioners of police (DCP). The order also transferred seven joint commissioners and 11 additional commissioner-rank officers.

Sachin Sharma, who was serving as DCP (Outer), is the new DCP (New Delhi), while DCP (Traffic) Shashank Jaiswal has been made DCP (Rohini). Rajiv Kumar has been posted as DCP (East) and Kushal Pal Singh as DCP (Dwarka).