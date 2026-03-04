Delhi Police reshuffle: 50 IPS, 20 DANIPS officers transferred; Tihar gets new DG

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Delhi Police on Tuesday witnessed a major reshuffle with 50 IPS (Indian Police Service) and 20 DANIPS ((Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli Police Service) officers transferred across various units and districts in the Capital. Delhi Prisons (Tihar) also got a new Director General (DG) after the post had remained vacant since January 31.
According to an order issued by the L-G office, of the 15 police districts, 9 have got new deputy commissioners of police (DCP). The order also transferred seven joint commissioners and 11 additional commissioner-rank officers.
Sachin Sharma, who was serving as DCP (Outer), is the new DCP (New Delhi), while DCP (Traffic) Shashank Jaiswal has been made DCP (Rohini). Rajiv Kumar has been posted as DCP (East) and Kushal Pal Singh as DCP (Dwarka).
Rajendra Prasad Meena has been posted as DCP (Shahdara) while Akanksha Yadav has been transferred as DCP (Northwest). Vikram Singh has been posted as DCP (Outer) and Anant Mittal as DCP (South). Rohit Rajbir Singh has taken over as DCP (Central).
Several units also saw a shuffle, with Ankit Chauhan, who was serving as DCP (South) being posted as DCP (Special Branch) and Ankit Kumar Singh, DCP (Dwarka), being made DCP (Vigilance).
While Shobhit D Saxena has been posted as DCP (Traffic), Bharat Reddy Bommarreddy is the new DCP (Railways), holding additional charge of DCP (Metro).
Among other key postings, Sudhanshu Verma has been appointed as DCP (Security-PM), Sandeep Gupta as DCP (Traffic), Vineet Kumar as DCP (Tech and PI) and Sumit Kumar Jha as DCP (CP’s Secretariat-Crime).
Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) Sanjay Kumar Jain is the new Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Commissioner of Police, while holding the additional charge of JCP (Tech and PI), and JCP (Traffic) Kime Kamjing has been appointed as Joint CP (Armed Police).
Dheeraj Kumar moves from the post of Joint CP (Armed Police) to the position of Joint CP (Crime), heading the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF). Ajit Kumar Singla has been posted as JCP (Eastern Range) and Sanjay Kumar Tyagi takes over as the JCP (Traffic).
At the additional commissioner-level, Monika Bhardwaj has been shifted from traffic to the position of Additional CP (IFSO), while Vijyanta Arya has been posted as Additional CP (Traffic). Satya Vir Katara has been given the charge of Additional CP (Recruitment) and Nidhin Valsan is the new Additional CP (Tech and PI). Abhishek Dhania has been posted as Additional CP (Crime-ANTF).
In the DANIPS cadre, around 20 DCPs and ACPs have been transferred.
The L-G office also appointed 1994-batch IPS officer Anand Mohan as the new DG for Delhi Prisons (Tihar). The post was vacant after 1998-batch IPS officer SBK Singh retired on January 31.
Besides, 1991-batch IPS officer Virender Singh Chahal was appointed as DG (Home Guards) while 1997-batch IPS officer Surendra Singh Yadav is the new DG (Civil Defence).
