Delhi Police rescues man after Facebook alert on ‘self-harm’ video

A call from the Facebook US office helped Delhi Police save the life of a 39-year-old man who posted a ‘self-harming’ video on the social media platform early on Friday.

Around 12.50 am on Friday, Anyesh Roy, DCP (CyPAd), received a call alert from the Facebook office in the US about a live clip in Delhi. In the video, a man was trying to self-harm and said he “couldn’t bear all this and wants to end his life”.

This was after the man’s neighbours allegedly passed a few remarks at him and they got into a fight.

DCP Roy said, “From the video, it looked like the man had locked himself inside a room. We could hear his child requesting him to open the door. He was traced to Delhi but the number linked to the account was switched off. I called the CyPAD’s technical team to get his address.”

Police said the man’s location was traced to Palam, Dwarka, and the Cyber Cell shared the information with the district team in Palam Village. “We also shared the Facebook live clip with the Delhi Police Command Room to activate nearby PCR vans and Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs),” said police.

Around 2 am, two policemen rushed to the man’s house and found him sitting on the stairs in a pool of blood. “We rushed him to a nearby clinic but doctors said he had multiple deep cuts on his hands and is critical. There was excessive blood loss. He was then rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre and is stable now,” said police.

The man owns a sweets shop and lives with his mother, sister, and two young children aged four and five. Police said the man is “depressed” and has been “vulnerable” since his wife passed away in 2016. After a tussle with his neighbours, he made the video and allegedly tried to kill himself.

Police said the man started shooting the video outside his house and later went to his room. His family members tried to stop him but he didn’t listen. “We have admitted him to AIIMS and doctors referred him to the psychiatry department. His family and neighbours said he isn’t well,” said police.