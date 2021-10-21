Delhi Police rescue man who consumed over 40 bottles of medicine in suicide bid, live streamed it on Facebook

The Delhi Police’s Cyber Unit saved a 43-year-old man who allegedly attempted suicide by consuming over 40 bottles of medicine at his West Delhi home. Police Thursday said they received an email from Facebook officials as the man filmed the incident on Facebook Live.

In the video, the man is seen consuming bottles of syrup, saying he would kill himself. The video was uploaded around 1.30 pm. The video, being inappropriate, was flagged by Facebook, and officials sent an email around 2 pm to the Delhi Police.

Police analysed the user’s profile and managed to get a phone number linked to the account. KPS Malhotra, DCP (Cyber), said, “We informed local staff in the West and Southwest district about the man and his address. They sent out teams and found the man at 3.15 pm. He was lying on the floor and wasn’t conscious”.

Police rushed him to a hospital and found that he consumed 40-50 bottles of syrup used to treat Thyroid. He told police that he lost his job during the lockdown and was living alone because his wife had also left him three years ago.

“We think he was depressed. Earlier, he was diagnosed with depression but did not take medicines. Today morning, he called his wife and asked her to reconcile, but she declined,” said police.