Delhi police rescue kidnapped man from Haryana’s Mewat, arrest lab technician

The East Delhi police Friday arrested two men, including a lab technician, from Mewat in Haryana who had allegedly kidnapped a man for ransom. The victim, Parth Gupta, 30, has been rescued, police said.

Dharmendra, 27, a lab technician who is an acquaintance of the victim, and Manpreet, 28, a farmer with a criminal record, were the arrested. Their associates, Alam and Dal Chand from Haryana, are absconding, police said.

“The victim’s wife, Yusra, lodged a complaint on Wednesday with the Mandawali police station, saying that her husband had been missing since morning. She had also received a ransom call for Rs 1 lakh from Dharmendra. She had already paid Rs 10,000 as ransom, after which the accused had demanded more money,” said DCP (East) Amrutha Guguloth.

The DCP said that as the accused had been making threatening calls to Yusra, a further sum of Rs 10,000 was arranged to keep Gupta safe. Based on the analysis of call detail records, the police narrowed down the location to Mewat. Police nabbed the accused during their raids at Palwal and Mewat. The victim was found locked in a room in the New Krishna Hospital, where Dharmendra worked as a lab technician, Guguloth said.

The officer said that Dharmendra came in contact with Parth Gupta through a common friend. “He came to know that Parth was living a luxurious life. He conspired with his associates Alam and Manpreet, both having criminal backgrounds, to extort money from Gupta. He called Gupta to Palwal district on the pretext of talking about some business plans and was then abducted to Mewat. He was thrashed in a field and made to call his wife to ask for the ransom,” Guguloth said.

A case has been registered at the Mandawali police station under sections relating to kidnapping, extortion, and criminal intimidation.