Delhi Police rescue family from building on fire

An 87-year-old woman, her son and daughter-in-law were rescued by Delhi Police from their apartment in Greater Kailash I on Friday morning after a fire broke out on the second floor of the building.

In videos shared by police, two personnel can be seen hanging from the iron grills on the second and third floor and trying to calm the family.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said Amit Sudhakar (56), his wife Shalini (48) and mother Sudha (87) were trapped on the third floor. Delhi Fire Services and PCR teams were called to the spot to rescue people and douse the fire on the second and third floors.

A senior officer said, “There were no families on the lower floors; a man was on the second floor but he escaped in time. Only Sudhakar’s family was trapped. We asked them to stand in the balcony near the iron grill. Head constable Munni Lal and constable Sandeep climbed the grills to reach their balcony. They tried to break the grill but couldn’t.”

By then, DFS doused the fire and climbed the stairs along with the personnel to rescue the three people. ENS