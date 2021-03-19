Delhi: Police rescue 12-yr-old, bust ‘prostitution syndicate’

A 12-year-old girl was rescued by police on Wednesday two months after she was allegedly kidnapped and forced into prostitution. Police have arrested four persons for running an “online prostitution syndicate”.

The minor, who lives with her mother in West Delhi, was allegedly kidnapped by two men near her house in January. She was then taken to Majnu Ka Tila and sold to four men, said police.

A senior police officer said, “The girl’s father died a few years ago and her mother is a domestic help. The mother was at work on the day of the incident. The girl went out to buy chips when two men approached her and offered her cake. They took her to a house where she fainted after eating it. She was then taken to Majnu Ka Tila and sold to their associates.”

A case was registered under sections of kidnapping on January 22. Police said their team spoke to neighbours and found that two men had approached the girl near her house. DCP (West) Urvija Goel said their team also went to Bihar after they suspected the girl could be used in the illegal liquor trade. Police later found that she was being pushed into prostitution in Delhi and conducted raids.

“After several raids, the girl was rescued and four persons, including two women, were arrested,” said DCP Goel.

The accused – Sanjay Rajput (35), Anshu Sharma (21), Sapna Goyal (24) and Kanika Roy (28) – have been booked for kidnapping the girl. Police said sections of rape and POCSO Act will be added later.