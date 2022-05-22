Delhi Police request Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to submit ‘hacked’ devices after ‘when a big tree falls…’ tweet

The Delhi Police have requested Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to join a probe and submit his electronic devices after he alleged that his Twitter account was hacked and “biased” tweets were uploaded from it on Saturday.

Chowdhury, a Lok Sabha member, posted a series of tweets alleging that someone had hacked his Twitter account after a tweet with former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s infamous quote “when a big tree falls, ground shakes” linked to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots was posted from his account and later deleted. Chowdhury filed a police complaint saying the post was “unscrupulous, biased and content tainted with absolute malafide” and that he was delivering a speech at a party office in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district when it was made.

“I was busy with the party programme on the dias and did not carry my mobile phone. The content posted smacks of malice and (I) believe that my Twitter account had been hacked by some wrongdoers, for the reasons best known to them. Please enquire & seal the IP address and take appropriate action of cybercrime at the earliest in accordance with law and oblige,” reads the complaint copy.

The complaint has been lodged at South Avenue police station in New Delhi. Soon after the complaint, the Delhi Police posted a tweet saying they are conducting a probe “Thank you @adhirrcinc (Chowdhury) for bringing the issue to our notice. It’s requested that you submit us the devices which you claim to have been hacked for conducting the investigation on the basis of the complaint made by you. Looking forward to your co-operation. Legal action is being taken,” reads the tweet.