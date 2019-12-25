Delhi: Police reply sought on bail to Darya Ganj accused

Lawyers and families of those detained outside Darya Ganj police station, Saturday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) Lawyers and families of those detained outside Darya Ganj police station, Saturday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

A Delhi court issued notice to Delhi Police in the Darya Ganj protest case, wherein the bail pleas of six persons were supposed to be heard.

Senior advocate Rebecca John told the court she got the order rejecting the bail pleas late Monday evening. However, the public prosecutor told the court no notice was issued to the investigating officer in the case and he himself was not provided with a copy, following which the court listed the matter for December 2.

Violence broke out in Darya Ganj on December 20, when a group of protesters agitating against the Citizenship Amendment Act resorted to stone-pelting, after police tried to forcefully evict them. In the melee, one car was set on fire and several vehicles were damaged.

A magistrate court Monday rejected the bail pleas of all the 15 arrested in the case and sent them to 14 days’ judicial custody. It noted that police officers were assaulted and criminal force was used on them by pelting stones, and such incidents create panic in the society.

