Delhi police register FIR over pellet firing after Rahul Gandhi’s protest

Rahul Gandhi staged a sit-in protest outside the DCP's office accompanied by the 19-year-old who was injured after allegedly being fired at with pellet guns.

Written by: Pragynesh
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 21, 2026 05:58 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sat on a dharna today at the Parliament Street police station in Delhi. (Source: X@INCIndia)Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sat on a dharna today at the Parliament Street police station in Delhi. (Source: X@INCIndia)
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After Rahul Gandhi’s sit-in at Delhi Police station, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR over pellet firing during a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) march on July 20.

Rahul Gandhi staged a sit-in protest outside the DCP’s office, accompanied by the 19-year-old who was injured after allegedly being fired at with pellet guns during the CJP-led march to Parliament.

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