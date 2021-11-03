Delhi police registers FIR in Green Park parking collapse incident

A day after a portion of a parking lot in Green Park collapsed, the Delhi Police registered an FIR to investigate the negligence that led to the collapse on Tuesday evening. The multi-level parking lot was inaugurated just a year ago. Police said the electrically operated floor plates fell inside the parking space damaging some cars parked in it.

On Wednesday, the Mayor of South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mukesh Suryan ordered a probe to investigate the role of the construction company who were given the contract. He said if the company was found at fault, it would be blacklisted.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR under IPC sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage) against unknown persons and initiated a probe.

“We took the suo moto cognisance of the incident and registered an FIR at Hauz Khas police station. We will question all parties that are involved,” said an officer.

Suryan said there are four towers at the parking lot, of which, a plate on the eighth floor of the third tower was damaged. He said there were no injuries.

The parking lot near the Green Park Metro station is the capital’s first fully-automated tower car parking constructed for over Rs 18 crore. It was inaugurated in two phases in January 2020 and November 2020 by L-G Anil Baijal. Sources said four platforms were damaged. There are 17 levels and four parking towers 39.5 metres in height, where 136 cars including 32 SUVs can be parked.