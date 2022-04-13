Delhi Police register FIR against unknown persons for allegedly cheating transport ministry officer

The Delhi Police registered a case against unknown persons for allegedly posing as a senior officer from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and cheating its staff. The police said they received a complaint from an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer posted at MoRTH on April 7 and lodged a First Information Report (FIR) based on the complaint.

The police said the incident took place on March 29 and was reported from the ministry office at Sansad Marg. The complainant alleged he was cheated of Rs 50,000 by unknown persons who posed as an officer.

“I had received a WhatsApp message bearing the name and DP (display picture) of Secretary, Min of Road Transport and Highways. It asked for 5 Amazon cards worth Rs 10,000 totalling Rs 50,000…the WhatsApp message also used the photo of the secretary. As it seemed the message is from our Secretary, I immediately got the cards made available to that number. Upon speaking to the Secretary, I came to know that this is a fraud message,” reads the FIR.

A case has been registered under sections of cheating by impersonation, cheating, and the IT Act.