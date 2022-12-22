scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Child porn: Delhi Police register 105 cases, arrested 36 since November 1

The Delhi Police cyber cell screened all the cyber tipline reports on the National Crime Record Bureau with the help of the US-based National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

"We identified the suspects and raids were conducted. All 36 persons were caught in the same time period,” said DCP Gautam. (Representational Photo/File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Delhi Police cyber cell registered more than 105 cases and arrested 36 people involved in child pornography in India since November 1, according to a statement issued Thursday.

Under Operation Masoom (mitigation of adolescent sexually offensive online material), the police, with the help of the US-based National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), screened all the cyber tipline reports on the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB).

Also Read |Man held for ‘circulating’ child pornography in Ahmedabad

“Whenever there’s some obscene content found online, we red flag it. We take details of the IP address of the user. The accused shared and uploaded sexually offensive content against children on Facebook and Instagram…” said an official.

Prashant Priya Gautam, DCP, Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO), said his team analysed more than 1,000 reports and actionable reports were identified.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘A brash fellow’: Retired cop who arrested Charles Sobhraj recalls how he...
‘A brash fellow’: Retired cop who arrested Charles Sobhraj recalls how he...
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...
More from Delhi

“The teams investigated these and looked at jurisdictions. We identified the suspects and raids were conducted. All 36 persons were caught in the same time period,” said DCP Gautam.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 12:27:06 pm
Next Story

Chandigarh Confidential: The popular bhenji

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close