Child porn: Delhi Police register 105 cases, arrested 36 since November 1

The Delhi Police cyber cell registered more than 105 cases and arrested 36 people involved in child pornography in India since November 1, according to a statement issued Thursday.

Under Operation Masoom (mitigation of adolescent sexually offensive online material), the police, with the help of the US-based National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), screened all the cyber tipline reports on the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB).

“Whenever there’s some obscene content found online, we red flag it. We take details of the IP address of the user. The accused shared and uploaded sexually offensive content against children on Facebook and Instagram…” said an official.

Prashant Priya Gautam, DCP, Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO), said his team analysed more than 1,000 reports and actionable reports were identified.

“The teams investigated these and looked at jurisdictions. We identified the suspects and raids were conducted. All 36 persons were caught in the same time period,” said DCP Gautam.