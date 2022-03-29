Delhi Police reaches out to NIFT for new uniform, with focus on comfort

The Delhi Police has asked the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) to come up with designs for fresh uniforms, with an immediate focus on clothing that would be more comfortable for the force, The Indian Express has learnt.

A presentation in this regard has been shown to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana. “The main objective of the project is to design and develop prototypes of uniforms for the Delhi Police in order to give a unique identity and sense of pride in the uniform. The main focus, while designing, should be on comfort level,” a senior police officer said.

Last week, a committee of eight officers headed by JCP Meenu Choudhary was formed to take this further. “The competent authority is pleased to constitute a committee of the officers to liaise with NIFT officials to finalise the uniform pattern of Delhi Police. Apart from Choudhary, there are three DCP-rank officers, two additional DCPs, Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa and one DCP-rank officer from traffic unit,” the order issued on March 21 by ACP Dinesh Keshav states.

“The categories of uniforms it plans to get redesigned include Khaki summer uniform for men and women, white and blue summer uniform for traffic police, ceremonial uniform (summer and winter), summer and winter uniform for personnel of security unit of Delhi Police, choice of uniform for women, which could include fusion of traditional and western outfits,” said a senior police officer aware of the developments.

Accessories to go with the uniforms will also be designed for personnel. “This will include caps for summer and winter uniforms for local police and traffic, equipment holders in the shape of either belts or bomber jackets, footwear, raincoats, winter cardigans, heavy-duty winter jackets, backpacks, duffle bags, phosphorus jackets to be used at night/foggy weather, and accessories for beat patrol staff on motorcycles,” the officer said. “Some other uniforms under the ‘special requirement’ category will also be considered for a makeover. These include uniform for band police, mounted police, dog squad and crime team,” the officer said.

An estimated Rs 50 lakh is learnt to have been approved by the Delhi Police HQ for the project. “NIFT officials have also shared a break-up of the cost with police and informed them that the administrative charges fee is around Rs 9.13 lakh, sourcing of fabrics and other materials is Rs 3 lakh, Rs 4 lakh is for material testing, Rs 10 lakh for prototyping ensembles and accessories, Rs 2.6 lakh for research and designing, Rs 8 lakh for branding and Rs 5.62 lakh for consultancy charges,” the officer said.

Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa did not respond to calls and messages from The Indian Express seeking comment.