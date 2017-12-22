QR code system to be extended to private cabs

Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Written by Alok Singh | New Delhi | Updated: December 22, 2017 2:16:37 am
Following a trial run in the black-and-yellow taxis at IGI Airport in October, the Delhi Police is set to extend its QR code system to private taxis, autos and e-rickshaws. This will, in case of an emergency, enable a traveller to alert police about their location using the code, which will be pasted behind the driver’s seat.

The decision to extend the system was taken by Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik. “We have decided to extend the system to private taxis and public transport vehicles. However, the data is yet to be compiled,” Special Commissioner of Police Sanjay Beniwal said.

