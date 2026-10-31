Delhi Police personnel plan protest over 2 transfers; DCPs told to rein in staff

Days after two Delhi Police officers, including an assistant commissioner of police, were transferred in the wake of an indefinite strike by district court lawyers, police personnel in the national capital are planning a protest outside Delhi Police headquarters (PHQ) on Monday morning, even as senior officers are trying to prevent their mobilisation, The Indian Express has learnt.

The controversy stems from an incident at Shahdara police station on October 23, where an advocate allegedly suffered a serious head injury in a scuffle. Lawyers were assured that the accused would be arrested, but when they returned on October 24 to collect a copy of the FIR, they were told the accused had been released without action. The lawyers alleged that during a meeting with senior police officers, one of them waved his loaded revolver and threatened the advocates.

District court lawyers then called an indefinite strike, demanding action against the erring officers. Earlier this week, Manasvi Vashistha, ACP (Gandhi Nagar subdivision), and Arun Kumar, Station House Officer at Shahdara police station, were transferred to the Special Police Unit for Women and Children. Following the order, the lawyers called off their strike.

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Message on WhatsApp

After the transfers, however, a message began circulating on Delhi Police WhatsApp groups, asking personnel to gather outside the PHQ at 8 am on November 2 to support the two officers and demand that their postings be restored.

Delhi Police initially tried to stop the mobilisation and, having failed, has now asked all district DCPs and unit heads to prevent their staff from reaching the PHQ on Monday.

ACP’s video goes viral

In a viral video released on Saturday, ACP Vashistha thanked his colleagues for their support. “After the incident that happened to me, the support I have received from all of you has made me feel that I am not broken at all. Instead, I have become even stronger,” he said.

Saying that he would join the protesters, he added, “…I would like to suggest that, since we are members of a disciplined force, instead of holding a gathering, we should have an open discussion with the Commissioner of Police (CP) at PHQ.” He also called for the interaction to be made accessible through video conferencing for those unable to attend.

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“I would also like to put forward my request to the CP. We want to meet him in person and ask him these questions…I request that as many police personnel as possible attend, except those who are engaged in essential duties. Everyone else should join,” ACP Vashistha added.

Similar protest in 2019

A similar situation arose in 2019 when over 2,000 personnel and their family members gathered outside the PHQ to protest attacks on policemen by lawyers following a parking row. Then Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik and other senior officers issued several appeals to the protesters to rejoin duty. The protest ended after officers assured personnel that a review petition would be filed in court, medical assistance would be provided to injured personnel, and a minimum ex-gratia payment of Rs 25,000 would be given to the injured.