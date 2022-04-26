On alert, Delhi police apprehend 3 men for promoting enmity between religious groups

The Delhi Police has apprehended three men for allegedly promoting enmity between religious groups and creating disharmony on the streets in northeast Delhi. The police, who are on alert after the clashes that broke out in Delhi earlier this month, said that the incidents were reported from Khajuri Khas and Seelampur areas.

The first incident took place around 10.30 pm on Sunday when the police received a call from the police control room informing them that a group of men were hurling abuses, manhandling others and instigating fights to promote enmity against a group.

Police personnel who reached the scene met the complainant who alleged that he and his friend were being harassed by locals named Aman, Zeeshan and their friends. “These boys were uttering threatening words and talking about riots in Delhi. They also tried to manhandle the complainant and his friend. We enquired and found that the men were trying to disturb the peace in the area,” said DCP (Northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain.

While Aman and Zeeshan were booked under Section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Tasleem, Jabbar and Aadil were ‘bound down’ under Section 108 of the Criminal Procedure Code in the same case.

“In the current scenario, such acts of promoting enmity between two communities on grounds of religion etc. can adversely affect the peace and tranquillity of the area,” said the DCP.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the police received a video of a boy instigating hatred towards the Muslim community. Police analysed the video and traced the user’s location to Seelampur. A case was registered at Seelampur police station and a man named Nishant Thakur was apprehended. Thakur was also booked under Section 153 A of the IPC.