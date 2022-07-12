Delhi Police procuring over 900 CCTV cameras for Independence Day security

To ramp up security arrangements for the 75th Independence Day (August 15) celebrations, Delhi Police will install over 925 CCTV cameras in different parts of the city. Senior officers from the police’s provisioning and logistics department have already invited dealers and distributors to install CCTVs and oversee arrangements.

Amid communal tension in and around Delhi, the police will deploy maximum personnel on the ground and also ask paramilitary forces for additional security cover. According to the police, most of the CCTVs will be installed in North and Central Delhi where the Independence Day parade is held. Most of the lanes will be barricaded to ensure smooth traffic movement for parade guests and the safety of locals.

The police said they would use 4-megapixel and 2-megapixel high-definition cameras. Some of the devices will be pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras to ensure maximum areas are covered for high security.

The cameras will be installed in the New Delhi district, North district, Central district, Northwest district, and Southeast district. Around eight to 10 cameras will be provided to the security unit which will be deployed for the security of chief guests and ministers.

While government and police CCTVs are already installed in New Delhi, Northwest Southeast Delhi and in other areas, the police will intensify patrolling and security cover due to the recent communal clashes in the area. This year in April, riots broke out in Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri where at least seven police personnel and locals were injured during stone-pelting and firing. Similarly, anti-CAA protests were held before the pandemic in Southeast Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh.

Keeping in mind the parade near Red Fort, more than 64 CCTVs will be procured only for the monument. Last year, farmers and people protesting against the farm laws broke into the Red Fort and vandalised the place. The protesters had also climbed atop the monument and hoisted a religious flag.

The cameras will be used for six to 23 days based on location and requirements. The Delhi Police have also started planning for next year’s Republic Day and will be using over 798 CCTVs across the same districts.