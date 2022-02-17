Delhi Police probed riots fairly and strictly, says Shah

Speaking at the 75th Raising Day Parade of the Delhi Police on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the force for handling the pandemic and the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots efficiently. Shah and Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana released a special postage stamp to commemorate the force’s 75 years of service on the occasion.

“The Delhi Police faces difficulties because it serves the national capital. I have seen how it worked during the pandemic. From supplying medicines to taking people to the hospital to conducting cremations, the police did a commendable job… I congratulate Delhi Police for the role it played during the pandemic and the Delhi riots, particularly for fairly and strictly investigating the riots,” he said.

Shah witnessed the parade at Kingsway Camp, New Delhi, along with Union Minister (Communications) Devusinh J Chauhan.

“Delhi Police faces many challenges in maintaining law and order and ensuring the security of constitutional authorities, VVIPs and diplomats. Delhi Police has transformed itself with the passage of time and has faced challenges successfully. I want the Commissioner to now make a roadmap for the next five years, build a perception management cell… They worked very hard during the riots and also averted many terror attacks,” said Shah.

The new postage stamp celebrates the platinum jubilee of the force by showing a policeman helping two visually impaired men cross a road while a PCR van stands across the street.

Asthana also addressed the gathering and congratulated his force for their commendable work over the past year, especially during the lockdown. He felicitated several officers for their bravery and service.

“Safety of women and vulnerable sections is our top priority. We have a target to raise the participation of women police personnel to one-fourth of the total strength by the year 2025. Over 79 police personnel lost their lives during the pandemic. We were at the frontline with doctors and healthcare workers… We have more than 30 digital platforms to cater to different crimes and investigation mediums. The police have already cut the PCR call response time from 8 to 4 minutes…” said Asthana.

A special medal was dedicated in the memory of head constable Rattan Lal, who died during the Northeast Delhi riots. Shah and the Commissioner presented medals to 62 personnel for their gallantry, distinguished services and meritorious service. Lal’s wife, Poonam Parik, received the Gallantry medal.

The parade saw different platoons marching to songs such as ‘Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja’ and ‘Badhe Chalo’. Women officers on cycles, riot prevention and cyber cell vehicles, and the K-9 dog squad were among other highlights of the parade.