Delhi Police prepares for kanwar yatra in city

With the Kanwar Yatra beginning on July 14 and a new Delhi Police pilgrim registration system in place, police across the city have been making preparations for the event.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory saying they expect about 15-20 lakh pilgrims or kanwariyas, and 1,925 police and 56 cranes had been deployed. Several routes for pilgrims have been specified, and separate dedicated routes will be provided for traffic and pilgrims. Police also noted that movement was expected to increase after July 21.

A senior official said 338 kanwariya camps have been set up, including 172 government-approved ones, 157 private, and nine security camps.

In East Delhi, preparations were made taking into account the borders with Ghaziabad and Noida. According to DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap, “Since the yatra will be conducted normally for the first time since 2019, we are expecting a large turnout. We are taking security measures along the route of the yatra. We have informed camp organisers and spread information about the registration app. Fireproofing and lighting work will also be carried out.” DCP Kashyap also said patrolling would be carried out along the yatra route and that civic bodies had also been contacted to ensure enough CCTV coverage.

Similar measures are in place in the Northeast district. DCP Sanjay Sain said, “The most important focus areas are routes of the yatra, camp security, and coordination with counterparts in Ghaziabad. Anti-terror measures are also being taken. We are in touch with local stakeholders such as Aman committees to ensure a peaceful atmosphere.”

Police in the Northeast District also said 14 drone cameras, watch towers and sand-bag morchas have been deployed. A meeting has been scheduled on Wednesday with SSP Ghaziabad for cross-border management.

In Shahdara, drone surveillance will be used. According to R Sathiyasundaram, DCP (Shahdara), “We are closely monitoring Shahdara-Ghaziabad border. A temporary control room has been set up there.”