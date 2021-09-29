Delhi: Police pose as MCD employees to trace and arrest 4 burglars

Members of southeast district police have disguised themselves as civic body employees and conducted a door-to-door search in South Delhi’s Mehrauli area to trace and arrest four burglars, who had last week allegedly broke into a house and stole valuables.

On September 18, a woman named Manjeet Kaur, who is a resident of the Kalkaji area, approached the police and informed them that her house was burgled when she, along with her husband, had gone to the office.

“We lodged an FIR and started our investigation. We found after scanning the CCTV cameras that four men were roaming in the area and one of them was carrying a bag. The complainant identified that it was her stolen bag and we also found that the accused boarded an autorickshaw after committing the crime. We traced the owner of the autorickshaw and he told us that he had dropped them in the Mehrauli area. The police had their pictures and since it was a densely populated colony, the police decided to go there disguising themselves as civic body employees,” a police officer said.

The accused have been identified as Nitin Kumar, Anoop Kumar, Mohd Irfan and Ashu Kumar. “We have also arrested one receiver of stolen jewellery, identified as Bidesh Haldhar. We have recovered two gold bangles, one gold chain, four pairs of silver anklets and four pairs of silver ornaments from their possession,” a police officer said.