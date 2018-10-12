Delhi Police plan to build houses in Taimoor Nagar stuck over slum relocation

The JJ cluster, comprising over 1,450 houses, has encroached on their land The JJ cluster, comprising over 1,450 houses, has encroached on their land

Delhi Police’s plan to build a housing society for its personnel in Taimoor Nagar has been stuck in limbo over the clearing of a JJ cluster, comprising over 1,450 shanties and houses, that has encroached on their land. Moreover, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) — which looks after relocation of slum dwellers — has asked police to pay Rs 20 crore to relocate the families.

In 2000, the Delhi Police had purchased 30,000 square metres of land in Taimoor Nagar from the Delhi Development Authority to build a housing society. Sources told The Indian Express that at the time, very few slum dwellers lived on the land.

According to sources, several letters were exchanged between the police and DUSIB over relocating the families, but the file was stuck between the two agencies, leading to a delay in executing the relocation. As per procedure, DUSIB takes money from the land-owing agency to relocate such families to flats in other areas. Sources said Delhi Police gave them Rs 4 crore a few years ago. By then, however, the number of families living on the plot increased to over 1,400.

DUSIB then conducted a survey (under JNNURM) in which 47% of the families were found to be eligible to get flats. According to DUSIB officials, the rate of relocation was further increased and police were asked to pay Rs 15 crore.

DUSIB CEO Shurbir Singh told The Indian Express that the relocation cost was increased as per the new Delhi Slum Rehabilitation Policy notified in December, 2017.

Sources said the last communication was made in August this year, when the Delhi Police asked the agency for its final demand. “In reply to that, on August 27, DUSIB informed police that relocation will be done when they pay Rs 20 crore,” said a police officer.

“With respect to the issue of Taimoor Nagar, a meeting was held on Thursday and it was decided that when the Delhi Police gives the full amount, we will start the process of relocating the dwellers,” said Singh.

There are only 14,800 houses in the capital for the 85,000-strong police force. Primarily comprising families from West Bengal and Bihar, the JJ cluster was at the centre of a controversy last week when a man was killed by thieves who allegedly came to buy drugs from the area.

