scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Delhi Police register case against PFI under UAPA

Central agencies recently conducted several raids and arrested key leaders of the PFI and other organisations. The police have now registered an FIR to investigate their “unlawful activities”.

pfi delhiPolice deployed at Shaheen Bagh after the PFI office there was sealed off. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The Delhi Police have registered a case against the Popular Front of India (PFI) under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in Southeast Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, officers said. The Indian government has already declared the PFI, Rehab India Foundation (RIF), All India Imams Council (AllC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO) and other organisations as “unlawful associations”.

Over the past few weeks, central agencies have conducted several raids and arrested key members and leaders of the PFI and other organisations. The police have now registered an FIR to investigate the “unlawful activities” of PFI leaders and members in Delhi.

Don't miss |Detained in PFI raids, DU student’s family, friends in shock: ‘Don’t understand what’s happening’

Delhi Police chief Sanjay Arora released an order last week declaring three addresses in Shaheen Bagh and neighbouring areas as spaces being used to carry out unlawful activities of the PFI and its associates/affiliates. “Even after the above… notification (Arora’s order), reliable information has been received that certain leaders, members and associates of the above referred unlawful associations… are secretly conspiring to disrupt public order with the ultimate objective of targeting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India,” reads the FIR.

“The leaders, members and associates of the proscribed unlawful association/s are, in continuation of their unlawful activities, conspiring further to cause massive disruption of public order by promoting communal enmity and for the purpose, mobilising supporters for spreading incitement at various places, including the declared and notified premises mentioned above and, certain places of worship,” it adds.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...Premium
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...
Govt eyes tax breaks for more non-polluting tech in auto sectorPremium
Govt eyes tax breaks for more non-polluting tech in auto sector
Fodder inflation at 9-yr high, late rains, crop damage deepen crisisPremium
Fodder inflation at 9-yr high, late rains, crop damage deepen crisis
Pak is not as dominant… I keep saying it is Indo-Pac with a ‘c’ and...Premium
Pak is not as dominant… I keep saying it is Indo-Pac with a ‘c’ and...

Based on the information, a case under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), along with section 10 of the UAPA has been registered at Shaheen Bagh police station.

More from Delhi

“To unearth the conspiracy and prevent deterioration of public order, the matter will be investigated and unlawful activities of members and leaders of such organisations will be caught,” said the police.

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 02:58:09 pm
Next Story

Manya Singh says she’s doing Bigg Boss 16 for money: ‘Withdrew myself from Miss India training to become an actor’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 03: Latest News
Advertisement