Delhi Police register case against PFI under UAPA

The Delhi Police have registered a case against the Popular Front of India (PFI) under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in Southeast Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, officers said. The Indian government has already declared the PFI, Rehab India Foundation (RIF), All India Imams Council (AllC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO) and other organisations as “unlawful associations”.

Over the past few weeks, central agencies have conducted several raids and arrested key members and leaders of the PFI and other organisations. The police have now registered an FIR to investigate the “unlawful activities” of PFI leaders and members in Delhi.

Delhi Police chief Sanjay Arora released an order last week declaring three addresses in Shaheen Bagh and neighbouring areas as spaces being used to carry out unlawful activities of the PFI and its associates/affiliates. “Even after the above… notification (Arora’s order), reliable information has been received that certain leaders, members and associates of the above referred unlawful associations… are secretly conspiring to disrupt public order with the ultimate objective of targeting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India,” reads the FIR.

“The leaders, members and associates of the proscribed unlawful association/s are, in continuation of their unlawful activities, conspiring further to cause massive disruption of public order by promoting communal enmity and for the purpose, mobilising supporters for spreading incitement at various places, including the declared and notified premises mentioned above and, certain places of worship,” it adds.

Based on the information, a case under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), along with section 10 of the UAPA has been registered at Shaheen Bagh police station.

“To unearth the conspiracy and prevent deterioration of public order, the matter will be investigated and unlawful activities of members and leaders of such organisations will be caught,” said the police.