Delhi Police personnel to get a day off to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries

Delhi Police personnel will now be given a day off to spend quality time with their family members on important occasions in their lives — including birthdays and wedding anniversaries. This came into immediate effect with an order dated October 7, after being approved by Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana. With the latest official order, around 80,000 police personnel, belonging to different departments irrespective of their ranks, will henceforth get a holiday to spend quality time with their families.

“It has been observed that on several occasions, police personnel are unable to spend time with their family on significant occasions — birthdays of police personnel, spouse and their children as well as on their marriage anniversary,” said the order undersigned by Mahesh Batra, DCP (Information Technology).

According to the order, police personnel shall be granted day rest on their birthday, wedding anniversary, the birthday of the spouse and children.

A senior police officer said, “The order is for the entire Delhi Police force and has been implemented with immediate effect. Each one of them will be definitely given a day off as per the order issued.”