Two Delhi Police personnel suspended over extortion charges

Two policemen, including the SHO of the Cyber Cell (East), were suspended after an FIR was registered over the week at East Delhi’s Pandav Nagar police station based on the complaint of a Northwest Delhi resident who alleged that they had extorted money from him.

The FIR was registered Saturday under Sections 384 (extortion) 385 (causing fear of injury to extort) 506 (criminal intimidation) 120b (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well Section 7 (public servant taking gratification) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The complainant alleged that the SHO of the Cyber Cell (East) and his subordinate had been demanding Rs 2 lakh from him, and had already taken Rs 22,000 after a complaint was registered against him by his wife.

The complainant, Sunil, said that he had once caught his wife with another man in 2019, after which she apologised. Later this year, he said she went to her family’s house to get a job and stopped talking to him after three months. After this, she started filing complaints against him at the Shakarpur and Indirapuram stations alleging domestic violence, as well as a case in the Kakarduma court.

The complainant said that he posted pictures of his wife on a social media group as he was angry with her after he found out that she had been carrying on an affair with the same man. After this, his wife filed a complaint with the Cyber Cell.

The complainant alleged that two policemen without a uniform came and hurled insults at him on July 14. He identified the policemen as ASI Vijender and SHO Yadav of the Cyber Cell, and recorded them on a CCTV camera. They allegedly called him to their office on Saturday and told him that he would be beaten up if he did not pay Rs 2 lakh by July 22. He said he recorded their threats. On the same day, they allegedly demanded cash from him, and took away Rs 22,000 from his house.

According to Priyanka Kashyap, DCP (East), “An inquiry was conducted through ACP/PG Cell, East District wherein allegations were found substantiated. Accordingly, a case under appropriate sections of the IPC and PoC Act has been registered and an investigation has been taken up. Both the police officials have been placed under suspension and further departmental action is being initiated.”