Delhi Police personnel rescue law student by jumping into Yamuna

Three Delhi Police personnel jumped into the Yamuna River to save a 20-year-old law student who allegedly tried to kill himself after failing in one of his exams, officials said Monday. Sub-inspector Gurish, constable Sunil and constable Parveen saw the student drowning in the river Saturday morning and jumped in to save him.

The student has now been reunited with his family. The student belongs to Alwar in Rajasthan and studies at the National Law School of India in Bengaluru. He left his home last week and came to Delhi. Officials said they received information from the Alwar police that the man will try to kill himself as he posted a tweet about it.

According to the police, SI Gurish received a call from Alwar police saying that the student is staying in a hotel in Paharganj. The officer sent a team to the hotel but the student had already left. Using technical surveillance, the team traced his location and went to the Signature Bridge looking for the student.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, deputy commissioner of police (North) said, “The boy had already jumped into the river. Our staff approached him and asked him to stay at his place. He was drowning. With the help of divers, the personnel jumped in and saved the student.”

He was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre and is stable after primary treatment.

During an inquiry, police found that the student came to Delhi on February 27. He was allegedly planning to kill himself because he failed in one of the subjects in his exams.

“We have been told that he was depressed. He didn’t have the courage to face his father and teachers and decided to come to Delhi. We saved him in time with the help of his tweet and Alwar police,” said the DCP.

Police said they also sent the student for counselling.