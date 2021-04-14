Delhi Police personnel allegedly thrashed by gym owner in Dwarka

The policeman, identified as Sushil, was earlier posted as a Personal Security Officer (PSO) of a man named Sanjay Gupta. (Representational image)

A Delhi Police personnel was allegedly beaten up by a gym owner while he was on his duty in Delhi’s Dwarka area. A video of the incident, which was shared on social media on Wednesday, shows two men hurling abuses and thrashing the policeman.

According to the police, the incident took place two weeks ago. The policeman, identified as Sushil, was earlier posted as a Personal Security Officer (PSO) of a man named Sanjay Gupta. On April 1, he went to Uttam Nagar where he got into an argument with Gupta’s relatives. Two of them then thrashed the policeman.

Commenting on the incident, SK Meena, DCP (Dwarka) said, “A video of a police person being assaulted in Uttam Nagar has surfaced today. The details are being verified. Prima facie a case of assault on a police person appears to be made out. However, Delhi Police takes such matters very seriously. An enquiry into the incident is underway and appropriate action will be taken in due course.”