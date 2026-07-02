Drone-delivered weapons, social media handlers: Delhi Police bust terror network

Senior police officers said the arrests were made during a coordinated operation across Punjab and Delhi (Express photo)

Drones from across the border dropping weapons and drugs in Punjab, handlers in Pakistan sharing mission details over social media apps, and reconnaissance of police stations and religious places in Delhi — police said these were part of an alleged plan by operatives linked to Pakistan’s Shahzad Bhatti to open fire near VIP areas in the national capital in the coming months.

According to Delhi Police, the plot came to light after the arrest of four men, linked to cross-border terror networks operating in Punjab and Delhi, since April.

Over the last several months, Indian agencies have alleged that Bhatti is linked to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and has been attempting to expand his network in India by radicalising unemployed youth.